Shubman Gill Reflects on Close Call Against England

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill expressed pride in his team's performance despite their 22-run loss to England in the third Test at Lord's. A lack of partnerships and Rishabh Pant's run-out were pivotal moments. Gill downplayed personal milestones and praised Ravindra Jadeja's responsible play under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Shubman Gill, the young Indian batsman, expressed pride in his team's hard-fought performance against England, despite a narrow 22-run defeat in the third Test at Lord's.

Gill acknowledged the critical moments, pointing to the crucial missed partnerships and the impact of Rishabh Pant's unfortunate run-out in the first innings.

He downplayed concerns over players focusing on personal milestones and lauded Ravindra Jadeja's calm strategy while batting with the tail. Gill emphasized the competitive nature of the series, despite the disappointing scorecard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

