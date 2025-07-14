Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Game-Changing Moves and Historic Wins

The latest sports updates include contract extensions for Koby Altman of the Cavs, a Red Sox win streak, Shane Lowry's Open return, Jauan Jennings seeks a deal, Panthers' season opener, John Elway's legal evasion, LA28 Olympic schedule, Rory McIlroy's return, Taylor-Serrano boxing trilogy, and Club World Cup insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:26 IST
Sports Highlights: Game-Changing Moves and Historic Wins
In recent sports news, the Cleveland Cavaliers extended the contract of basketball operations president Koby Altman through the 2029-30 season. Altman's team, including general manager Mike Gansey, also secured multiyear extensions.

The Boston Red Sox continued their impressive run, clinching a 10-game winning streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, thanks to Ceddanne Rafaela's pivotal home run, marking his fifth in the last eight games.

In other headlines, the LA28 Olympic schedule was unveiled, promising significant reshuffling, while the Taylor-Serrano boxing trilogy is set to herald a new era in women's boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

