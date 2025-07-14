Sports Highlights: Game-Changing Moves and Historic Wins

In recent sports news, the Cleveland Cavaliers extended the contract of basketball operations president Koby Altman through the 2029-30 season. Altman's team, including general manager Mike Gansey, also secured multiyear extensions.

The Boston Red Sox continued their impressive run, clinching a 10-game winning streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, thanks to Ceddanne Rafaela's pivotal home run, marking his fifth in the last eight games.

In other headlines, the LA28 Olympic schedule was unveiled, promising significant reshuffling, while the Taylor-Serrano boxing trilogy is set to herald a new era in women's boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)