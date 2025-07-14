Jadeja Shines Bright Despite India's Narrow Loss at Lord's

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up a stellar performance at Lord's, making record-breaking twin centuries and achieving the milestone of 7,000 international runs. Despite his lone-warrior effort, India fell just 22 runs short of what would have been a remarkable victory on foreign soil.

Across his 361 international matches, Jadeja has amassed 7,018 runs at an average of 33.41, further cementing his reputation as a specialist batter. In this series against England, his contributions have been significant, with 327 runs at an average of 109.00 from six innings, including four fifties.

In a match defined by fluctuating fortunes, England's Joe Root and Ollie Pope built a solid foundation with a crucial partnership, bringing England to a first-innings total of 387. India responded with resilience, driven by KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's solid batting performances. However, England's bowlers ultimately set India a challenging target which they narrowly failed to achieve, trailing 1-2 in the series.

