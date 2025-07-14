Left Menu

Jadeja Shines Bright Despite India's Narrow Loss at Lord's

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable performance saw him achieve personal milestones with twin centuries and record 7,000 international runs. Despite his efforts at Lord's, Team India fell short by 22 runs in a thrilling contest against England, trailing the series 1-2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:01 IST
Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: @BCCI X) . Image Credit: ANI
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up a stellar performance at Lord's, making record-breaking twin centuries and achieving the milestone of 7,000 international runs. Despite his lone-warrior effort, India fell just 22 runs short of what would have been a remarkable victory on foreign soil.

Across his 361 international matches, Jadeja has amassed 7,018 runs at an average of 33.41, further cementing his reputation as a specialist batter. In this series against England, his contributions have been significant, with 327 runs at an average of 109.00 from six innings, including four fifties.

In a match defined by fluctuating fortunes, England's Joe Root and Ollie Pope built a solid foundation with a crucial partnership, bringing England to a first-innings total of 387. India responded with resilience, driven by KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's solid batting performances. However, England's bowlers ultimately set India a challenging target which they narrowly failed to achieve, trailing 1-2 in the series.

