Luka Modric's New Journey: From Real Madrid to AC Milan

Croatian football legend Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract with AC Milan, leaving Real Madrid after 13 years. Modric, considered one of the best midfielders in history, brings experience to Milan's midfield, which includes Youssouf Fofana, Yunus Musah, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Milan aims to improve after finishing eighth last season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:30 IST
Luka Modric

Croatian football icon Luka Modric has officially joined AC Milan after a sensational 13-year stint at Real Madrid. The 39-year-old midfielder, who announced his departure following the Club World Cup, will wear the number 14 jersey, honoring Johan Cruyff, a nod to his past at Tottenham Hotspur.

Modric's acquisition was confirmed by Milan's new coach, Massimiliano Allegri. Acknowledged as one of the finest midfielders globally, Modric bolsters Milan's midfield lineup featuring talents like Youssouf Fofana and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. His contribution is eagerly anticipated as AC Milan seeks to elevate their performance.

The celebrated player has achieved numerous accolades, including a Ballon d'Or win in 2018 and a record 188 appearances for Croatia. As Milan gears up for their Serie A campaign starting August 23, Modric's remarkable experience is poised to be a pivotal asset for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

