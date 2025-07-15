India U20 Women Draw 1-1 With Uzbekistan in Intense Friendly

The India U20 women's national football team played to an exciting 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan in the first of their scheduled friendly matches at the Do'stlik Stadium in Tashkent, AIFF reports. Mexribon Egamberdiyeva capitalized on an opportunity in the 38th minute to give Uzbekistan the lead.

Originally slated for Sunday, the match faced a 24-hour delay due to operational challenges at the venue. Egamberdiyeva, representing Uzbekistan's senior women's team in previous fixtures, was quick to find the back of the net moments before halftime.

Determined to equalize, India persisted in the second half, and Sulanjana Raul leveled the score in the 79th minute following confusion in Uzbekistan's penalty area. This sets the stage for the second friendly encounter on July 16, ahead of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)