India Dominates Day 3 with Stellar Performances in Under-19 Test

India established a 229-run lead over England on Day 3 of the Under-19 Test match at Beckenham. Suryavanshi's all-round display and fine contributions from Patel, Ambrish, and others showcased India's strength. With standout performances in both bowling and batting, India concluded the day confidently.

BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India concluded Day 3 of the Under-19 Test series at Beckenham with a firm grip on the match, leading England by 229 runs. After dismissing England for 439 earlier thanks to figures like Henil Patel's 3/81, India's second innings stood at 128/3.

Among England's highlights, Ekansh Singh top-scored with 59, while Ralphie Albert added a stable 50. England started the day at 230/5, losing Thomas Rew to a Suryavanshi delivery and finishing the morning session at 338/6, 52 runs shy of the follow-on target.

The afternoon saw Ekansh Singh fall to Henil Patel and Albert dismissed by RS Ambrish, leaving England close to the follow-on mark. A no-ball followed by a single from Jack Home saved England. India's Suryavanshi shone, scoring a brisk 56 before being caught, while Vihaan Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu remained solid to end the day.

