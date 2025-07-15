Left Menu

West Indies Collapse to Second-Lowest Test Score, Australia Clinches Series Sweep

In an astonishing collapse, the West Indies were dismissed for 27, their second-lowest Test score, allowing Australia a series sweep. Captain Roston Chase expressed disappointment, acknowledging the need for batting improvement ahead of challenging conditions in India. Mitchell Starc's record-breaking spell highlighted Australia's dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:15 IST
Scott Boland (Photo: X/@windiescricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

At Sabina Park, the West Indies cricket team crumbled dramatically in their second innings, posting just 27 runs. This marks the second-lowest total in Test cricket history, resulting in a 3-0 series win for Australia. ESPNcricinfo reports an astonishing collapse that created a string of unwanted records.

The Windies, aiming to chase down a target of 204, succumbed in just 14.3 overs. This innings was notably the first in Test history to feature seven ducks, with the top six batters contributing only six runs. Australia's Mitchell Starc delivered an historic performance, claiming five wickets in a mere 15 balls, setting a new record for the fastest five-wicket haul.

Roston Chase, West Indies captain, conveyed his dismay at the loss, indicating the team's lack of learning from past errors. "We need to really evaluate our batting," he stated, turning attention to future fixtures in India where conditions differ drastically, emphasizing the importance of playing spin bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

