Major Shifts in the Sports World: Deals, Drafts, and New Beginnings

The sports world is abuzz with a series of notable developments this week. The PGA Tour is planning its return to Trump National Doral in 2026, with a tournament expected between the Zurich Classic and Truist Championship. While details about the title sponsor remain scarce, the move marks a significant return for the course.

In basketball, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs has been cleared to play following a blood clot, thanks to a green light from the team's medical staff. In baseball, Stu Sternberg is set to sell the Tampa Bay Rays for $1.7 billion to a group led by Patrick Zalupski, keeping the franchise within the local area.

Highlights also include the Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George undergoing knee surgery, the NFL's Garrett Wilson signing a landmark contract extension with the Jets, and flag football making its Olympic debut in Los Angeles 2028. Additionally, the Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh became the first catcher to win the Home Run Derby, rounding out a week of significant events.

