Left Menu

Major Shifts in the Sports World: Deals, Drafts, and New Beginnings

Recent developments in the sports world include the PGA Tour's return to Trump National Doral, Victor Wembanyama's recovery, a $1.7 billion deal for the Tampa Bay Rays, Paul George's knee surgery, and Garrett Wilson's contract extension. The LA Olympics will feature flag football, and Cal Raleigh wins the Home Run Derby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:27 IST
Major Shifts in the Sports World: Deals, Drafts, and New Beginnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The sports world is abuzz with a series of notable developments this week. The PGA Tour is planning its return to Trump National Doral in 2026, with a tournament expected between the Zurich Classic and Truist Championship. While details about the title sponsor remain scarce, the move marks a significant return for the course.

In basketball, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs has been cleared to play following a blood clot, thanks to a green light from the team's medical staff. In baseball, Stu Sternberg is set to sell the Tampa Bay Rays for $1.7 billion to a group led by Patrick Zalupski, keeping the franchise within the local area.

Highlights also include the Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George undergoing knee surgery, the NFL's Garrett Wilson signing a landmark contract extension with the Jets, and flag football making its Olympic debut in Los Angeles 2028. Additionally, the Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh became the first catcher to win the Home Run Derby, rounding out a week of significant events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025