Cricket's Epic Return: A Historic Olympics Comeback in Los Angeles
Cricket will make its long-awaited return to the Olympics in Los Angeles 2028. With six teams each for men and women, the games will take place from July 12-29 at Fairgrounds Stadium, showcasing cricket for the first time since 1900. The IOC approved cricket alongside four other sports for the event.
Cricket is set to make a monumental return to the Olympics at the Los Angeles Games in 2028, marking its first appearance since the Paris event in 1900. The fairgrounds in Pomena, 50km from Los Angeles, will host the matches from July 12 to July 29.
A total of six teams each in the men's and women's sections will vie for glory in the T20 format. The competition will include double-headers on most matchdays as athletes and fans converge to witness this historic sporting event.
The International Olympic Committee has approved cricket along with baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, and squash as additions to the 2028 Games. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass emphasized the cultural legacy these games will leave, aligning with the city's commitment to community engagement as part of the LA28 initiative.
