Left Menu

Cricket's Epic Return: A Historic Olympics Comeback in Los Angeles

Cricket will make its long-awaited return to the Olympics in Los Angeles 2028. With six teams each for men and women, the games will take place from July 12-29 at Fairgrounds Stadium, showcasing cricket for the first time since 1900. The IOC approved cricket alongside four other sports for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:47 IST
Cricket's Epic Return: A Historic Olympics Comeback in Los Angeles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Cricket is set to make a monumental return to the Olympics at the Los Angeles Games in 2028, marking its first appearance since the Paris event in 1900. The fairgrounds in Pomena, 50km from Los Angeles, will host the matches from July 12 to July 29.

A total of six teams each in the men's and women's sections will vie for glory in the T20 format. The competition will include double-headers on most matchdays as athletes and fans converge to witness this historic sporting event.

The International Olympic Committee has approved cricket along with baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, and squash as additions to the 2028 Games. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass emphasized the cultural legacy these games will leave, aligning with the city's commitment to community engagement as part of the LA28 initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025