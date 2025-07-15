Left Menu

West Indies' Cricket Crisis: Time for Accountability

West Indies' cricket team faces criticism after being dismissed for the second-lowest test score in history against Australia. Former players urge Cricket West Indies to take responsibility for decisions leading to the debacle. The team, once dominant, has seen a decline, often losing players to franchise cricket.

West Indies' cricket team is in the spotlight after a crushing defeat at the hands of Australia, sealing a 3-0 series sweep. The team was dismissed for 27 runs, marking the second-lowest test score in history.

Former all-rounder Carl Hooper criticized Cricket West Indies for decisions leading to this result, calling for accountability in the management. He highlighted the impact of wholesale changes made within the team that didn't yield the desired outcomes.

Former captain Carlos Brathwaite expressed shock over the team's performance, describing it as 'abysmal'. The West Indies, once a powerhouse in test cricket, have experienced a decline, with key players often choosing franchise formats over tests.

