Left Menu

Mitchell Starc's Fiery Jamaican Spell Marks Milestone

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc delivered a remarkable performance in Jamaica, reaching 400 Test wickets with career-best figures of 6/9. Despite his discomfort, Starc's inswingers dominated the West Indies, breaking stumps and trapping batters. Celebrated by teammates, Starc's performance highlighted his unmatched prowess in day-night Tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:29 IST
Mitchell Starc's Fiery Jamaican Spell Marks Milestone
Mitchell Starc. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

Mitchell Starc stole the spotlight in Jamaica with a sensational bowling performance, claiming his 400th Test wicket and achieving career-best figures of 6/9 with the pink ball, according to ESPNcricinfo. Despite an unsettling experience during the match, Starc's spell was destructive, featuring lethal inswingers and shattered stumps, needing minimal fielding support.

The Australian pacer was celebrated before the match with signed jerseys, a bottle of Jamaican rum, and heartfelt messages from family and teammates, highlighting the significance of the occasion. As the game unfolded, Starc's performance was pure business, dismantling the West Indies batting lineup with precision.

After the match, Starc admitted the week had been uncomfortable, yet cherished wearing the baggy green and contributing significantly to the team's victory. Highlighting Australia's dominance, Starc and Scott Boland led a relentless attack, with the Test ending swiftly as fans played on the pitch before sunset. Starc's figures in recent matches, including 20 wickets at an average of 16.45 in a four-Test stretch, underscore his enduring form and skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025