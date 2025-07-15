Mitchell Starc's Fiery Jamaican Spell Marks Milestone
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc delivered a remarkable performance in Jamaica, reaching 400 Test wickets with career-best figures of 6/9. Despite his discomfort, Starc's inswingers dominated the West Indies, breaking stumps and trapping batters. Celebrated by teammates, Starc's performance highlighted his unmatched prowess in day-night Tests.
Mitchell Starc stole the spotlight in Jamaica with a sensational bowling performance, claiming his 400th Test wicket and achieving career-best figures of 6/9 with the pink ball, according to ESPNcricinfo. Despite an unsettling experience during the match, Starc's spell was destructive, featuring lethal inswingers and shattered stumps, needing minimal fielding support.
The Australian pacer was celebrated before the match with signed jerseys, a bottle of Jamaican rum, and heartfelt messages from family and teammates, highlighting the significance of the occasion. As the game unfolded, Starc's performance was pure business, dismantling the West Indies batting lineup with precision.
After the match, Starc admitted the week had been uncomfortable, yet cherished wearing the baggy green and contributing significantly to the team's victory. Highlighting Australia's dominance, Starc and Scott Boland led a relentless attack, with the Test ending swiftly as fans played on the pitch before sunset. Starc's figures in recent matches, including 20 wickets at an average of 16.45 in a four-Test stretch, underscore his enduring form and skill.
