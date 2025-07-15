Tane Edmed Joins ACT Brumbies: A New Chapter for a Rising Wallaby

In a strategic career move, Tane Edmed, the promising one-test Wallaby flyhalf, has inked a two-year contract with the ACT Brumbies. This decision comes as a bid to revive his international career after a five-year tenure with the New South Wales Waratahs. The shift offers Edmed a new platform under the guidance of coach Stephen Larkham.

Despite showcasing potential with a test debut against Ireland last November, Edmed was notably omitted from Joe Schmidt's squad for the British & Irish Lions series. His decision to join the Brumbies aligns with the departures of Noah Lolesio to Japan and mirrors a broader trend amongst flyhalves leaving the Sydney-based Waratahs.

Reflecting on his new journey, Edmed joins a growing list of number 10s exploring opportunities beyond the Waratahs following the exit of Ben Donaldson to Western Force and Will Harrison towards a stint in Japanese rugby. This transition marks a significant reshuffle within Australian rugby's landscape, promising fresh dynamics for the upcoming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)