Left Menu

Tane Edmed Joins ACT Brumbies: A New Chapter for a Rising Wallaby

Tane Edmed, a one-test Wallaby flyhalf, has signed a two-year contract with the ACT Brumbies, aiming to rekindle his test career. After spending five seasons with the New South Wales Waratahs, Edmed moves amidst a lineup change in the team and seeks new opportunities under coach Stephen Larkham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:53 IST
Tane Edmed Joins ACT Brumbies: A New Chapter for a Rising Wallaby
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a strategic career move, Tane Edmed, the promising one-test Wallaby flyhalf, has inked a two-year contract with the ACT Brumbies. This decision comes as a bid to revive his international career after a five-year tenure with the New South Wales Waratahs. The shift offers Edmed a new platform under the guidance of coach Stephen Larkham.

Despite showcasing potential with a test debut against Ireland last November, Edmed was notably omitted from Joe Schmidt's squad for the British & Irish Lions series. His decision to join the Brumbies aligns with the departures of Noah Lolesio to Japan and mirrors a broader trend amongst flyhalves leaving the Sydney-based Waratahs.

Reflecting on his new journey, Edmed joins a growing list of number 10s exploring opportunities beyond the Waratahs following the exit of Ben Donaldson to Western Force and Will Harrison towards a stint in Japanese rugby. This transition marks a significant reshuffle within Australian rugby's landscape, promising fresh dynamics for the upcoming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025