Liam Dawson Replaces Injured Bashir for Critical Fourth Test Against India

Liam Dawson replaces Shoaib Bashir in England's cricket squad for the fourth test against India. Bashir fractured his finger, requiring surgery. England leads the series 2-1. Dawson, returning to test cricket after years, last played in a T20 against West Indies. The test starts on July 23 in Manchester.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:49 IST
Liam Dawson, the seasoned left-arm spinner, has been called up to the England squad for the crucial fourth test against India, replacing the injured Shoaib Bashir, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Bashir, who played a critical role in the third test by securing a final wicket for England, suffered a finger fracture on his non-bowling hand during a low catch attempt, which will require surgical intervention.

The fourth test is scheduled to begin on July 23 at Manchester, with Dawson eager to contribute after a prolonged absence from test cricket since 2017, although he remains active in white-ball formats.

