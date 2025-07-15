Bijoy Varghese Joins Punjab FC: A New Chapter in Indian Football

Punjab FC has bolstered its defense by signing 25-year-old Bijoy Varghese from Inter Kashi for the upcoming Indian Super League season. The talented center back commits to Punjab FC with a contract extending through 2028, bringing experience from both ISL and I-League.

Bijoy, who started his career at Kovalam FC and has represented Kerala at various youth levels, is eager to begin his new chapter. Becoming noticed at the Khelo India Youth Games in 2019 led to his journey within top football franchises. His transition from Kerala Blasters to Inter Kashi set the stage for this new challenge.

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Technical Director of Punjab FC, expressed confidence in Bijoy's abilities, stating that his signing aligns with the club's strategy of nurturing young Indian talent. With expectations high, Bijoy aims to contribute to Punjab FC's competitive ambitions by fortifying their defense.