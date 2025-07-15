Ganguly Expresses Disappointment Over India's Lord's Defeat; IRL 2025 Driver Draft Marks Enthralling Beginning

In the aftermath of India's tough loss at Lord's in the third Test against England, ex-captain Sourav Ganguly shared his disappointment. Despite the team's rich batting talent, India fell short by 22 runs, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showcasing resilience with support from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Ganguly, speaking at the Indian Racing Festival's 2025 Driver Draft, noted his dissatisfaction with India's batting shortfall despite their previous series performance. He highlighted Jadeja's exceptional contributions, applauding his dual role as a batsman and former top-order player for Saurashtra.

Meanwhile, the IRL 2025 Driver Draft in Mumbai saw 24 drivers selected across six franchises, laying the groundwork for an exhilarating motorsport season. Notable selections included former Formula 1 test driver Neel Jani, and two-time IRL champion Raoul Hyman, alongside emerging Indian racers and international female competitors.

