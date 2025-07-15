Left Menu

Ganguly Expresses Disappointment Over India's Lord's Defeat; IRL 2025 Driver Draft Marks Enthralling Beginning

Post India's defeat at Lord's, Sourav Ganguly critiques the team's batting while lauding Ravindra Jadeja's valiant effort. Meanwhile, the 2025 IRL Driver Draft introduces an exciting new season with diverse and skilled driver line-ups from across the globe, promising heightened competition and fan engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:14 IST
Ganguly Expresses Disappointment Over India's Lord's Defeat; IRL 2025 Driver Draft Marks Enthralling Beginning
Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of India's tough loss at Lord's in the third Test against England, ex-captain Sourav Ganguly shared his disappointment. Despite the team's rich batting talent, India fell short by 22 runs, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showcasing resilience with support from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Ganguly, speaking at the Indian Racing Festival's 2025 Driver Draft, noted his dissatisfaction with India's batting shortfall despite their previous series performance. He highlighted Jadeja's exceptional contributions, applauding his dual role as a batsman and former top-order player for Saurashtra.

Meanwhile, the IRL 2025 Driver Draft in Mumbai saw 24 drivers selected across six franchises, laying the groundwork for an exhilarating motorsport season. Notable selections included former Formula 1 test driver Neel Jani, and two-time IRL champion Raoul Hyman, alongside emerging Indian racers and international female competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025