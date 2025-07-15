Left Menu

Jofra Archer Eyes Ashes Squad after Stellar Test Return

England's Jofra Archer is determined to secure a spot in the Ashes series against Australia this November. After a four-year Test cricket hiatus, Archer impressed with his fast bowling, taking key wickets against India. He aims to continue his performance in upcoming Tests to ensure his selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:27 IST
Jofra Archer Eyes Ashes Squad after Stellar Test Return
England pacer Jofra Archer (Photo: @englandcricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's fiery pacer, Jofra Archer, is determined to secure his place in the Ashes squad headed to Australia this November. Having returned to Test cricket after a four-year hiatus plagued by injuries, Archer made a notable impact with his blistering pace and crucial wickets.

In a fierce contest against India, Archer's relentless bowling and strategic gameplay helped England defend a 193-run target. His standout performance included a stunning delivery that dismissed Rishabh Pant and contributed to Archer's impressive match figures of 5/105.

Expressing his eagerness to play in the remaining Tests, Archer told Sky Sports about his ambition to compete in the Ashes and praised the team's dynamic leadership. England's squad for the upcoming Test against India includes key players such as Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Ollie Pope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025