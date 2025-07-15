Jofra Archer Eyes Ashes Squad after Stellar Test Return
England's Jofra Archer is determined to secure a spot in the Ashes series against Australia this November. After a four-year Test cricket hiatus, Archer impressed with his fast bowling, taking key wickets against India. He aims to continue his performance in upcoming Tests to ensure his selection.
England's fiery pacer, Jofra Archer, is determined to secure his place in the Ashes squad headed to Australia this November. Having returned to Test cricket after a four-year hiatus plagued by injuries, Archer made a notable impact with his blistering pace and crucial wickets.
In a fierce contest against India, Archer's relentless bowling and strategic gameplay helped England defend a 193-run target. His standout performance included a stunning delivery that dismissed Rishabh Pant and contributed to Archer's impressive match figures of 5/105.
Expressing his eagerness to play in the remaining Tests, Archer told Sky Sports about his ambition to compete in the Ashes and praised the team's dynamic leadership. England's squad for the upcoming Test against India includes key players such as Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Ollie Pope.
