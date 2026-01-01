Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's ODI Future Hangs in Balance: Selectors' Dilemma

Rishabh Pant faces uncertainty regarding his place in the Indian ODI squad for the series against New Zealand, despite being a second-choice wicketkeeper. His recent performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been inconsistent. The selectors face tough decisions with competing emerging players and veterans returning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:31 IST
Rishabh Pant's ODI Future Hangs in Balance: Selectors' Dilemma
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

The future of cricketer Rishabh Pant in India's ODI squad is shrouded in uncertainty as selectors gear up to announce the team for the New Zealand series. Pant's recent performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has been inconsistent, with only one half-century in four matches.

Despite his talents, at least one member of the Indian team management seems unimpressed with Pant's high-risk batting approach. With emerging players like Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Jurel showcasing impressive performances, Pant's position is precarious.

The selection committee faces a challenging decision, balancing emerging talents and the potential return of players like Mohammed Shami. The outcome will reflect the future direction of India's ODI strategy and team composition.

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

 Bulgaria
2
Sikkim's Collective Resolve: A New Year Message from CM

Sikkim's Collective Resolve: A New Year Message from CM

 India
3
Chelsea Parts Ways with Manager Enzo Maresca Amid Struggles

Chelsea Parts Ways with Manager Enzo Maresca Amid Struggles

 Global
4
Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Future of ODI Cricket Amid T20 Dominance

Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Future of ODI Cricket Amid T20 Dominance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026