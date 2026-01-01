Rishabh Pant's ODI Future Hangs in Balance: Selectors' Dilemma

The future of cricketer Rishabh Pant in India's ODI squad is shrouded in uncertainty as selectors gear up to announce the team for the New Zealand series. Pant's recent performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has been inconsistent, with only one half-century in four matches.

Despite his talents, at least one member of the Indian team management seems unimpressed with Pant's high-risk batting approach. With emerging players like Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Jurel showcasing impressive performances, Pant's position is precarious.

The selection committee faces a challenging decision, balancing emerging talents and the potential return of players like Mohammed Shami. The outcome will reflect the future direction of India's ODI strategy and team composition.