McKenzie Pushes for SA Grand Prix Return, LIV Golf & Olympic Hosting Bid

In a passionate address to Parliament this week, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie laid out an ambitious sporting vision for South Africa, revealing government’s active role in positioning the country on the global sporting stage. Among the standout announcements was a potential return of Formula 1 to South Africa, with key developments underway that may see the famed Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit reinstated to the international racing calendar.

Formula 1: Kyalami Back on Track?

McKenzie confirmed that a crucial meeting with Formula 1 representatives is scheduled within the next two weeks, following permission granted to modify Kyalami’s circuit design—a prerequisite for it to meet F1 standards.

“Many laughed when I said Formula 1 must come back to South Africa. But one man didn’t—Toby Venter, the owner of the Kyalami racetrack. When I told him government has no funds to support the upgrade, he responded that it was his patriotic duty to make it happen,” the Minister shared.

Crucially, McKenzie emphasized that this F1 bid is not being underwritten by government funding, distinguishing it from previous sporting investments. Instead, private sector backing is taking the lead, with brands like MTN, MultiChoice, Heineken, and Red Bull signaling support.

“We hosted the best FIFA World Cup. We can’t turn our backs on the global stage now. Countries worldwide are clinging to their F1 slots because they understand the value,” said McKenzie, asserting that a true ‘world championship’ cannot exclude sub-Saharan Africa.

Spinning Gains Traction on Global Stage

In a nod to local motorsport culture, McKenzie praised the rise of spinning—a township-born motorsport now gaining international acclaim. He credited Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane, the first official Red Bull spinning athlete, for putting South African talent in the global spotlight.

“Sam Sam has gone from township tar to wowing the likes of Max Verstappen in Austria,” said the Minister, referencing Thubane’s performance at the Red Bull Hangar-7 reopening in Salzburg.

LIV Golf and Bringing the Greens to the Masses

The Minister also announced plans to host a LIV Golf tournament in South Africa as early as next year, as part of efforts to broaden the reach of golf to the masses and blend sport with cultural programming.

“Golf has yet to break through to everyday South Africans. With LIV Golf, we aim to change that,” said McKenzie, setting an attendance goal to surpass Australia’s 100,000 fans over three days.

Olympic Aspirations: Los Angeles 2028 and Beyond

South Africa is gearing up for major Olympic participation in Los Angeles 2028, with the Minister confirming that a draft plan has been developed to send the largest possible contingent of athletes to the Games.

He also revealed that the country has expressed formal interest in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympic Games, after visiting Olympic House in Switzerland last year.

“We’ve initiated early conversations to bring the Olympics to Africa for the first time. South Africa is ready to lead that charge.”

Football Goes High-Tech: VAR on the Horizon

In an important development for football fans and clubs, McKenzie announced the finalisation of funding for VAR (Video Assistant Refereeing) in South Africa. This technology, used in major leagues globally, is seen as crucial for ensuring fairness and reducing referee-related disputes in matches.

“It’s a necessity. We’ve seen stadiums vandalised after controversial decisions. Even global teams want to play against clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, but hesitate due to the lack of VAR,” he explained.

Sport as a Tool for Economic Growth and National Pride

Across his speech, McKenzie emphasized that sport is more than entertainment—it's a driver of economic opportunity, global visibility, and national unity.

“To those who say the country can’t afford to host the F1, I’m saying we can’t afford not to. Big events create jobs, boost tourism, and inspire youth,” he said.

The Minister’s vision, backed by bold initiatives and private-sector engagement, signals a new era of international sporting ambition for South Africa—one where motorsport, golf, football, and Olympic dreams converge with heritage and community upliftment.