Assam Boosts Sports Talent with New High-Performance Centre

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centre in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. This centre, a joint effort among several partners including Olympian Abhinav Bindra, is the state's third facility dedicated to uplifting sporting talent.

The centre offers comprehensive services such as injury management with advanced robotic rehabilitation, physiological and biomechanical assessment, and nutritional support. Sarma emphasized the centre's potential to be a major boon for the sporting talents within the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The Assam government is keenly focused on expanding sports infrastructure across the state, with plans for a Rs 125-crore football stadium and the possibility of opening rehabilitation centres in medical colleges. This initiative is set to elevate Assam's sports talents to national and international prominence.

