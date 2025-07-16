Tara Moore's Four-Year Doping Ban Upheld by CAS

In a significant ruling, Britain's former top doubles player Tara Moore has received a four-year ban following the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to uphold an appeal by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. This development comes despite Moore's assertions that she never intentionally consumed banned substances.

Moore was initially cleared when a tribunal attributed her doping test results to contaminated meat. However, the CAS found her explanation that nandrolone levels were due to this contamination insufficient, rejecting her defense and setting aside the previous 'No Fault or Negligence' ruling.

The verdict marks the culmination of a protracted legal battle for Moore, during which she lost nearly two years of her career. Her attempt to negate the ITIA appeal via a cross-appeal was also rejected. The ban officially commences from July 15, with certain credits for prior suspension periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)