Left Menu

Xander Schauffele's Battle with the Elements at the British Open

Xander Schauffele is eager to defend his British Open title at Royal Portrush, although he acknowledges the unique challenges of the course. After a victory at Royal Troon, he is ready to adapt to the new test and draw on his previous experiences, especially with links golf and unpredictable weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 01:26 IST
Xander Schauffele's Battle with the Elements at the British Open

Xander Schauffele is gearing up to defend his British Open title at Royal Portrush, but knows this challenge requires a fresh strategy. Last year's triumph at Royal Troon saw him achieving a blemish-free final round of 65, adding to his two major titles and his Olympic gold medal.

Despite previous successes, Schauffele anticipates a novel test ahead. Portrush's Dunluce Links offers unique links golf challenges, including sloping greens, tricky bunkers, and unpredictable coastal weather. He notes the importance of being on the right side of weather changes, which can make or break his play.

With winds and rain expected, reminiscent of past experiences, Schauffele reflects on his formative golfing trips. These journeys, involving strategy in harsh conditions, have equipped him for the dynamic challenges of the British Open. At 31, he aims to leverage his experience and adaptability on this iconic golf course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025