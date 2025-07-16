Xander Schauffele's Battle with the Elements at the British Open

Xander Schauffele is gearing up to defend his British Open title at Royal Portrush, but knows this challenge requires a fresh strategy. Last year's triumph at Royal Troon saw him achieving a blemish-free final round of 65, adding to his two major titles and his Olympic gold medal.

Despite previous successes, Schauffele anticipates a novel test ahead. Portrush's Dunluce Links offers unique links golf challenges, including sloping greens, tricky bunkers, and unpredictable coastal weather. He notes the importance of being on the right side of weather changes, which can make or break his play.

With winds and rain expected, reminiscent of past experiences, Schauffele reflects on his formative golfing trips. These journeys, involving strategy in harsh conditions, have equipped him for the dynamic challenges of the British Open. At 31, he aims to leverage his experience and adaptability on this iconic golf course.

