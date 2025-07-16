England Clinches Dramatic Test Victory at Lord's Amid Riveting Series

Following a closely fought battle at Lord's, England emerged victorious against India in the third Test of the five-match series. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri dissected the crucial moments that contributed to India's defeat on the final day, spotlighting where the host nation seized control of the match.

The contest at Lord's saw England's bowlers, led by Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, propel a dramatic collapse of India's batting lineup. Despite a robust effort by Ravindra Jadeja, India was bowled out for 170 chasing a target of 193. Shastri pinpointed moments such as Rishabh Pant's critical dismissal and lapses in concentration in crucial innings as pivotal factors.

Reflecting on England's tenacity, Shastri commended their impeccable timing and aggressive seizing of opportunities. As the series heads to Manchester with England leading 2-1, the thrilling encounters will intensify, with eyes on India to bounce back in the upcoming Test battles. The series remains a captivating showcase of cricketing prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)