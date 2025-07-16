Left Menu

Indian Football in Limbo: Sunil Chhetri Voices Concerns Amid ISL Uncertainty

Sunil Chhetri, former captain of the Indian football team, expressed concern over the indefinite hold on the Indian Super League (ISL) due to the pending renewal of the Master Rights Agreement. The uncertainty is worrying the entire Indian football ecosystem. Chhetri calls for calm and patience among stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:05 IST
Indian Football in Limbo: Sunil Chhetri Voices Concerns Amid ISL Uncertainty
Sunil Chhetri
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Chhetri, former captain and top striker, voiced his concerns over the current uncertainty plaguing Indian football. He described the indefinite suspension of the Indian Super League (ISL) as worrying, leaving the entire ecosystem of the sport feeling hurt and scared.

Chhetri, who represents Bengaluru FC, shared how he has been inundated with messages highlighting apprehensions regarding the sport's future in India. The decision to put the 2025-26 ISL season on hold stems from the unresolved renewal of the Master Rights Agreement between event organizers and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Despite the situation, Chhetri urged patience and solidarity, encouraging all involved to remain hopeful for a resolution. He emphasized the need for stakeholders to stick together and expressed confidence that football activities would resume soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025