Indian Football in Limbo: Sunil Chhetri Voices Concerns Amid ISL Uncertainty

Sunil Chhetri, former captain and top striker, voiced his concerns over the current uncertainty plaguing Indian football. He described the indefinite suspension of the Indian Super League (ISL) as worrying, leaving the entire ecosystem of the sport feeling hurt and scared.

Chhetri, who represents Bengaluru FC, shared how he has been inundated with messages highlighting apprehensions regarding the sport's future in India. The decision to put the 2025-26 ISL season on hold stems from the unresolved renewal of the Master Rights Agreement between event organizers and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Despite the situation, Chhetri urged patience and solidarity, encouraging all involved to remain hopeful for a resolution. He emphasized the need for stakeholders to stick together and expressed confidence that football activities would resume soon.

