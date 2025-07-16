Joe Root Reclaims ICC Test Batting Crown Amid Riveting Cricket Showdowns

In a thrilling turn of events, Joe Root has reclaimed the No.1 position in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, following his crucial performances that propelled England to a 22-run victory over India at Lord's. With 888 rating points, Root overtook his fellow countryman Harry Brook, who boasts 862 points, securing a 2-1 series lead in the five-match contest.

This marks Root's eighth tenure as the top-ranked batsman, a significant feat considering at age 34, he is the oldest to hold this position since Kumar Sangakkara in December 2014. Meanwhile, Australia's Steve Smith advanced one spot to sixth place in the rankings, thanks to his critical contribution during a low-scoring match in Jamaica against the West Indies.

The spotlight also shifted to bowlers, as Scott Boland's impressive six-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick, elevated him to a career-best sixth position in the rankings. Despite a commendable outing, Mitchell Starc remains ranked 10th among bowlers but gained ground, now just a single point shy of Marco Jansen. Five Australian bowlers currently dominate the top 10, marking a comparable dominance unseen since England's 1958 feat.

(With inputs from agencies.)