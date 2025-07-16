Left Menu

Bastianini Back on Track for Czech MotoGP: Espargaro Steps In for Vinales

Enea Bastianini returns to race for KTM Tech3 at the Czech Grand Prix after overcoming illness. Meanwhile, Pol Espargaro replaces the injured Maverick Vinales. Vinales, who recently had surgery, will be absent as Espargaro makes his return, having previously debuted with Tech3 in 2014.

Enea Bastianini is set to race for KTM Tech3 at the upcoming Czech Grand Prix following his recovery from illness. He had missed the German Grand Prix but is now ready to take part in this weekend's event in Brno.

Pol Espargaro will replace the injured Maverick Vinales, who underwent shoulder surgery, marking Espargaro's return to the Tech3 team. Espargaro debuted with Tech3 in 2014 and looks forward to competing on the updated track surface in Brno.

"It's been challenging to sit out, but I prioritized health to make a strong return," Bastianini stated, emphasizing his eagerness to rejoin the team and tackle the track after a long break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

