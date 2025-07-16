Left Menu

Soccer's Climate Challenge: The Heat of the Game

The recent FIFA Club World Cup highlighted the growing issue of heat affecting soccer tournaments. With rising global temperatures, there's increased focus on the risks posed to players and spectators. FIFA's adaptation strategies include schedule changes and heat protocols, but long-term solutions are needed to address this climatic challenge.

The world of soccer is facing an urgent and escalating issue: rising temperatures. At the recent FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S., the heat proved challenging, previewing what's to come when the U.S., Canada, and Mexico host the World Cup next summer.

Scientists are urging FIFA to rethink traditional schedules, as summer tournaments in the Northern Hemisphere expose players and fans to severe heat risks. Recommendations include shifting matches to cooler periods or latitudes to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Despite FIFA's measures like additional water breaks and shaded areas, concerns remain. With climate change increasingly impacting sports, governing bodies must urgently integrate climate science into scheduling decisions to prevent future health crises.

