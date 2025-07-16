Soccer's Climate Challenge: The Heat of the Game

The world of soccer is facing an urgent and escalating issue: rising temperatures. At the recent FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S., the heat proved challenging, previewing what's to come when the U.S., Canada, and Mexico host the World Cup next summer.

Scientists are urging FIFA to rethink traditional schedules, as summer tournaments in the Northern Hemisphere expose players and fans to severe heat risks. Recommendations include shifting matches to cooler periods or latitudes to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Despite FIFA's measures like additional water breaks and shaded areas, concerns remain. With climate change increasingly impacting sports, governing bodies must urgently integrate climate science into scheduling decisions to prevent future health crises.