India Advances to FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final Qualifiers

India's basketball team secured a spot in the semi-final qualifiers of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025 Division B with a decisive 78-55 victory over Tahiti. Key player Sreekala Rani led with 15 points. India finished second in Group A, following a strong performance at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:27 IST
Indian women's basketball team (Photo: FIBA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

India's women's basketball team has advanced to the semi-final qualifiers of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025 Division B, following a commanding 78-55 victory over Tahiti in their final Group A match on Wednesday.

Played at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre, the game witnessed an impressive performance by Sreekala Rani, who scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, and provided five assists, standing out as India's top performer, according to Olympics.com.

Although Tahiti, an unranked team, managed to keep pace early on, India established a sizable lead with a strategic burst of 10 unanswered points, culminating in a 46-25 advantage by halftime. India maintained control throughout, eventually finishing second in their group, tackling the third-placed team from Group B next.

