Ngidi Surpasses Steyn as South Africa's T20I Wicket Wizard

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi surpassed Dale Steyn to become the third-highest T20I wicket-taker for the Proteas, achieving this milestone in 45 matches, two fewer than Steyn. The breakthrough came against New Zealand, with Tim Seifert's wicket. South Africa opted to field and needs 174 runs to win the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:49 IST
Lungi Ngidi (Photo: lungingidi/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has etched his name in the record books by surpassing the legendary Dale Steyn to become the third-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in T20 international cricket. Ngidi achieved this remarkable feat during the second match of the Tri-Series against New Zealand on Wednesday, bringing his tally to 65 wickets.

The milestone was reached in just 45 matches, edging past Steyn who took 47 matches for the same achievement. Towering above them on the leaderboard is left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi with 89 wickets, while Kagiso Rabada stands second with 71 wickets across 65 games.

Ngidi's moment of glory came after dismissing New Zealand opener Tim Seifert with a well-disguised slower cutter in the match's third over. Meanwhile, the Kiwis posted a challenging 173-5, thanks to Tim Robinson's half-century and Bevon Jacobs's impactful innings, setting South Africa a target of 174 runs to win after opting to bowl first.

(With inputs from agencies.)

