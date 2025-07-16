Legacy of a Legend: Remembering Fauja Singh – World's Oldest Marathoner

Fauja Singh, celebrated as the world's oldest marathon runner, tragically passed away in a road accident in Punjab. Singh, who had lived to 114, left behind a legacy of resilience and persistence in the world of sports.

Despite his international achievements, Singh harbored regret for not securing medals for India. The athlete, who spent his final years yearning for Britain's peaceful environment, struggled with the safety concerns back home in Punjab. His diet, rich in traditional Punjabi 'pinni,' was a vital part of his health regime, alongside his undeniable happiness.

Singh took up running after the loss of his elder son, finding purpose and solace in the sport. Although he retired from competitive running at age 100, his dedication continued to inspire many, becoming a symbol of vitality and strength.