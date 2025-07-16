Brian Lara Hails Warne Over Muralitharan: A Spin Genius Comparison

In a candid conversation on the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast, Brian Lara, an iconic figure in West Indies cricket, shared his views on the longstanding debate between two of the sport's greatest spin bowlers: Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan and the late Australian Shane Warne. Lara, distinctly favoring Warne, declared him "the best."

Lara reflected on his encounters with both spinners, noting that Muralitharan often posed immense pressure. "The first half an hour against Murali, I'd be confused," Lara admitted, highlighting the Sri Lankan's knack for keeping him on edge with his deception and guile.

Yet, when it came to Shane Warne, Lara pointed to the Australian's mental fortitude and ability to produce moments of brilliance as defining factors. Despite Muralitharan's incredible record, Lara praised Warne's capacity to complement tactical brilliance with sheer strength of mind.

(With inputs from agencies.)