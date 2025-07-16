Real Madrid Bids Farewell to Lucas Vazquez: An End of an Era

Left Menu

Real Madrid will hold a farewell ceremony for Lucas Vazquez, celebrating his near two-decade tenure. The player, fondly remembered by fans, played in 402 matches, winning numerous titles. As he moves on, the club also gears up for the new season with significant acquisitions, amid criticism from recent performances.

Lucas Vazquez (Photo: Official website of Real Madrid). Image Credit: ANI
Real Madrid is set to honor Lucas Vazquez with a farewell ceremony at the Real Madrid City training facility this Thursday. Club president Florentino Perez will headline the event, which marks the end of Vazquez's impressive 16-year journey with the club. Joining Real Madrid as a teenager in 2007, Vazquez climbed the ranks from the Under-19 team to the senior squad, securing his debut in 2015 after a loan spell with Espanyol.

Over 10 seasons, Vazquez contributed to one of the club's most successful eras, participating in 402 matches and securing an impressive tally of 23 trophies, including 5 European Cups and 4 La Liga titles. Praising the 33-year-old winger, Perez said, "Lucas Vazquez represents the values of Real Madrid, exemplifying hard work, perseverance, and humility." Vazquez remains a fan favorite, embodying the spirit required for success at the club.

As Vazquez readies for a new chapter possibly beyond Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid begins its season with fresh faces, having acquired defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth. Despite the revamp, their recent Club World Cup semi-finals exit to PSG drew criticism, particularly aimed at Kylian Mbappe. While Mbappe emerged as La Liga's top scorer with 31 goals, Real Madrid ended their 2024/25 season without silverware, overshadowed by PSG's triumph in the UEFA Champions League.

