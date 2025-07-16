Real Madrid Bids Farewell to Lucas Vazquez: An End of an Era

Real Madrid is set to honor Lucas Vazquez with a farewell ceremony at the Real Madrid City training facility this Thursday. Club president Florentino Perez will headline the event, which marks the end of Vazquez's impressive 16-year journey with the club. Joining Real Madrid as a teenager in 2007, Vazquez climbed the ranks from the Under-19 team to the senior squad, securing his debut in 2015 after a loan spell with Espanyol.

Over 10 seasons, Vazquez contributed to one of the club's most successful eras, participating in 402 matches and securing an impressive tally of 23 trophies, including 5 European Cups and 4 La Liga titles. Praising the 33-year-old winger, Perez said, "Lucas Vazquez represents the values of Real Madrid, exemplifying hard work, perseverance, and humility." Vazquez remains a fan favorite, embodying the spirit required for success at the club.

As Vazquez readies for a new chapter possibly beyond Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid begins its season with fresh faces, having acquired defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth. Despite the revamp, their recent Club World Cup semi-finals exit to PSG drew criticism, particularly aimed at Kylian Mbappe. While Mbappe emerged as La Liga's top scorer with 31 goals, Real Madrid ended their 2024/25 season without silverware, overshadowed by PSG's triumph in the UEFA Champions League.