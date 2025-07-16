Match-Fixing Scandal Rocks FK Arsenal Tivat with 10-Year UEFA Ban

In a major crackdown on corruption, UEFA has imposed a 10-year ban on Montenegrin club FK Arsenal Tivat from all its competitions over match-fixing allegations stemming from a 2023 Conference League qualifier against Alashkert FC.

The decision, revealed on Wednesday, comes after UEFA's disciplinary body, CEDB, conducted a comprehensive investigation into the club's activities during the qualifiers, which ended in a startling defeat for Arsenal Tivat.

Alongside the club's extended ban, player Nikola Celebic and official Ranko Krgovic received lifetime bans, with two others facing decade-long suspensions. The club must also pay a hefty fine of 500,000 euros, reflecting UEFA's no-tolerance stance on such violations.