Left Menu

Match-Fixing Scandal Rocks FK Arsenal Tivat with 10-Year UEFA Ban

Montenegrin club FK Arsenal Tivat has received a 10-year ban from UEFA competitions following match-fixing allegations in a 2023 Conference League qualifier against Alashkert FC. The European governing body imposed the ban, along with lifetime bans for a player and an official, plus substantial fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:21 IST
Match-Fixing Scandal Rocks FK Arsenal Tivat with 10-Year UEFA Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major crackdown on corruption, UEFA has imposed a 10-year ban on Montenegrin club FK Arsenal Tivat from all its competitions over match-fixing allegations stemming from a 2023 Conference League qualifier against Alashkert FC.

The decision, revealed on Wednesday, comes after UEFA's disciplinary body, CEDB, conducted a comprehensive investigation into the club's activities during the qualifiers, which ended in a startling defeat for Arsenal Tivat.

Alongside the club's extended ban, player Nikola Celebic and official Ranko Krgovic received lifetime bans, with two others facing decade-long suspensions. The club must also pay a hefty fine of 500,000 euros, reflecting UEFA's no-tolerance stance on such violations.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025