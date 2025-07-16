Match-Fixing Scandal Rocks FK Arsenal Tivat with 10-Year UEFA Ban
Montenegrin club FK Arsenal Tivat has received a 10-year ban from UEFA competitions following match-fixing allegations in a 2023 Conference League qualifier against Alashkert FC. The European governing body imposed the ban, along with lifetime bans for a player and an official, plus substantial fines.
In a major crackdown on corruption, UEFA has imposed a 10-year ban on Montenegrin club FK Arsenal Tivat from all its competitions over match-fixing allegations stemming from a 2023 Conference League qualifier against Alashkert FC.
The decision, revealed on Wednesday, comes after UEFA's disciplinary body, CEDB, conducted a comprehensive investigation into the club's activities during the qualifiers, which ended in a startling defeat for Arsenal Tivat.
Alongside the club's extended ban, player Nikola Celebic and official Ranko Krgovic received lifetime bans, with two others facing decade-long suspensions. The club must also pay a hefty fine of 500,000 euros, reflecting UEFA's no-tolerance stance on such violations.
ALSO READ
Fluminense Upsets Inter Milan: South American Football Shines
Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema: Love Across Euro 2025 Football Pitch
Hanna Glas: A Journey of Resilience and the Complex World of ACL Injuries in Women's Football
Breaking Down Barriers in Women’s Football: Tackling ACL Injuries with New Approaches
Under-fire Marquez quits as India football head coach after mutual agreement with AIFF