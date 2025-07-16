England's Strategic Batting Dominates First Women's ODI Against India

In a gripping display of skill and strategy, England's women cricketers set a formidable target of 258 for six against India in the opening ODI held on Wednesday.

Sophia Dunkley led the charge with an impressive 83 off 92 balls, emerging as the top-scorer. Supporting roles were played by Alice Davidson-Richards, who scored 53, along with skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Emma Lamb contributing 41 and 39 respectively.

India's bowling squad saw some successes with Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana each securing two wickets, while Shree Charani and Amanjot Kaur chipped in with one wicket apiece. Despite their efforts, England maintained control and completed their innings at a commendable score.

