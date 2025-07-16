Left Menu

England's Strategic Batting Dominates First Women's ODI Against India

England scored 258 for six in the first women's ODI against India, with top performances by Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, and Nat Sciver-Brunt. India’s bowlers, including Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana, managed two wickets each but couldn't stop England's commanding innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Southampton | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:54 IST
England's Strategic Batting Dominates First Women's ODI Against India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping display of skill and strategy, England's women cricketers set a formidable target of 258 for six against India in the opening ODI held on Wednesday.

Sophia Dunkley led the charge with an impressive 83 off 92 balls, emerging as the top-scorer. Supporting roles were played by Alice Davidson-Richards, who scored 53, along with skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Emma Lamb contributing 41 and 39 respectively.

India's bowling squad saw some successes with Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana each securing two wickets, while Shree Charani and Amanjot Kaur chipped in with one wicket apiece. Despite their efforts, England maintained control and completed their innings at a commendable score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025