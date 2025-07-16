Left Menu

South Africa Stumbles Against New Zealand's Fiery Bowling in Harare Tri-Series

South Africa struggled with the bat, resulting in a 21-run defeat to New Zealand in the Harare tri-nation series. Despite strong bowling, SA fell short of the 174-run target, as standout performances from Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry limited SA to 152. NZ leads the series standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:42 IST
Rassie Van Der Dussen. (Photo: CSA X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In the ongoing tri-nation series held in Harare, South Africa faced a setback against New Zealand, with captain Rassie Van Der Dussen acknowledging their batting struggles. Despite commendable efforts by the bowling unit, SA failed to chase the 174-run target, succumbing to a 21-run defeat.

The standout performances by New Zealand bowlers Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry proved decisive, with their scorching spells restricting South Africa to 152 runs as they pursued victory. Consequently, New Zealand emerged as leaders in the series standings, leaving South Africa in the second position, ahead of Zimbabwe.

During the post-match conference, Van Der Dussen emphasized the opportunity the series provides for experimenting with strategy and player roles. He expressed optimism despite the loss, acknowledging the learning curve involved. The captain noted that the Proteas aim to adapt, capitalizing on future opportunities as they navigate the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

