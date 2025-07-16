New Zealand Triumphs Over South Africa with Robinson's Heroics

New Zealand clinched a 21-run victory over South Africa in the second T20 match of the Tri-series, with Captain Mitchell Santner commending his team's performance. The partnership between Bevon Jacobs and Tim Robinson proved crucial in reaching a competitive total, applying immense pressure on the Proteas during the powerplay.

Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry's effective bowling curtailed South Africa's chase to 152, securing a comfortable win for New Zealand after they posted 173-5 in their innings. Tim Robinson's 75-run knock and Bevon Jacobs' impactful 44 led the charge, while Santner celebrated the team's cohesive effort.

In the post-match presentation, Santner highlighted the significance of consistent wicket-taking. Robinson, who was named Player of the Match, acknowledged the challenging start but emphasized the importance of perseverance. Both batsmen lauded the quality of play and credited the opposition's bowlers for their efforts. Kwena Maphaka's standout performance for South Africa was noted for his two wickets.

