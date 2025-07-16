Andre Russell Bids Farewell: West Indies Icon to Retire After Australia T20I Series

Andre Russell, the iconic West Indies all-rounder, is set to retire from international cricket, with his swansong coming during the first two of the five-match T20I series against Australia that begin at Sabina Park, Jamaica. This announcement was reported by ESPNCricinfo, detailing that these matches will serve as a farewell for the 37-year-old as he concludes his illustrious career.

Russell, who has been a staple in the T20I format since 2019, has played a total of 84 matches for the West Indies, amassing 1,078 runs at an average of 22.00. Known for his explosive batting, he commands the crease with a remarkable strike rate of 163.08, securing three half-centuries and a best score of 71. On the bowling front, he has claimed 61 wickets with an average of 30.59, recording his best figures of 3/19. His departure occurs shortly before the next ICC T20 World Cup in 2026, marking the second high-profile exit from the team in recent times, following Nicholas Pooran's retirement.

Despite his limited appearances in other formats, including just one Test match and 56 ODIs, Russell's impact across T20 leagues globally has been substantial. With 9,316 runs from 561 matches at a strike rate topping 168, his resume boasts two centuries and 33 fifties. Recently, in the Major Cricket League for Los Angeles Knight Riders, Russell's performances included 126 runs in nine matches and 10 wickets. Yet, the team fell short of the playoffs, demonstrating the highs and lows of his sporting journey. The West Indies squad for the T20Is against Australia includes notable names like Shai Hope, Jason Holder, and Shimron Hetmyer, with Russell poised to leave a lasting legacy both on and off the field.

