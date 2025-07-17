Hopes High for Rory McIlroy at the British Open

The galleries were packed around Royal Portrush's ninth green, echoing with cheers of 'Bring it Home Rory' as Northern Ireland's beloved Rory McIlroy took to the course. Despite being just a practice day at the 153rd British Open, the excitement was palpable.

As McIlroy prepares to tee off on Thursday, anticipation builds. If he clinches the Claret Jug, celebrations could extend to 60 miles south in Holywood, where McIlroy first took to golf as a youth. With 280,000 attendees expected, the event marks Portrush's second time hosting the Open in six years.

Fans are hopeful, recalling McIlroy's record-breaking 61 on the course as a teen. Yet, with home advantage comes pressure. Fellow Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell believes the emotional weight might challenge McIlroy's game, posing both a thrilling and daunting homecoming.

