Sports Highlights of the Week: LeBron, Beal, and More

In a significant development, The Athletic reported that LeBron James is expected to continue with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2025-26 season, dismissing recent rumors regarding his departure. Despite no talks of trade or buyout, James seems poised to report to the Lakers' training camp this fall.

In an early start to the NFL training seasons, the Los Angeles Chargers have become the first team to launch their training camp this Thursday. The Chargers and the Detroit Lions are both fully committing to preseason preparations, looking forward to the NFL/Hall of Fame Game scheduled for July 31 in Canton, Ohio.

Meanwhile, Bradley Beal has chosen to join the Los Angeles Clippers following a buyout with the Phoenix Suns. This move, confirmed by his agent, signifies a fresh chapter for Beal who has secured a two-year contract with the Clippers, with an option for him to become a free agent again in 2026.