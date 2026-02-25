Rajasthan's Panchayat Polls: Voter Surge Unveiled

Rajasthan has announced its final electoral rolls for the upcoming panchayat elections, marking an important milestone with over four crore citizens set to vote. The State Election Commissioner, Rajeshwar Singh, emphasized the 1.45% growth since the draft rolls.

The data reveals that Banswara district achieved the highest voter increase at 4.55%, with Phalodi closely following at 4.46%. On the flip side, Tonk displayed the smallest growth in voter numbers, at just 0.04%, while Sri Ganganagar recorded a modest rise of 0.19%.

The final rolls were meticulously prepared from the draft published on January 29, 2026, ensuring accuracy by disposing of any claims or objections. Notably, individuals under 18 as of January 1, 2026, were excluded from this list.

