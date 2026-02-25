Left Menu

Barcelona's Steep Tourism Tax: Balancing Visitors and Housing

Barcelona has significantly raised its tourism fee, making it among the highest in Europe, in an attempt to manage visitor numbers and support affordable housing. The decision has sparked concern among hotel owners and tourists, with some fearing it may deter visitors and affect the city's economy.

Barcelona has introduced a substantial increase in its tourism tax, elevating it to one of the highest in Europe, with the aim of controlling visitor numbers and financing affordable housing projects.

The move was prompted by escalating protests from local residents about the surge in tourist numbers, which they argue is inflating housing prices due to a rise in short-term holiday rentals. The Catalonia regional parliament has doubled the tax for holiday rental guests, with plans to phase out all short-term rentals by 2028.

Hotel guests will see a significant hike in charges, with a maximum fee ranging from 10 to 15 euros per night starting in April. Concerns have been raised by hotel owners that this price increase could deter a significant portion of the 15.8 million tourists visiting annually, impacting the city's standing as a leading convention hub.

