Left Menu

Gujarat's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Cow Protection: Over 1,800 Arrested in Two Years

The Gujarat government reported 629 cases of cow and beef transportation in two years, arresting 1,810 individuals. Approximately 1,800 cows were rescued, and 54,000 kg of beef seized. Legal actions included the confiscation and auctioning of 433 vehicles, property demolitions, and stringent sentencing of offenders, demonstrating a zero-tolerance policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:10 IST
Gujarat's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Cow Protection: Over 1,800 Arrested in Two Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has revealed a rigorous campaign against cow trafficking, registering 629 cases over the last two years and arresting 1,810 individuals.

During this period, law enforcement successfully rescued 1,800 cows and seized 54,000 kg of beef, according to the state's Minister of State for Law and Justice, Kaushik Vekariya.

Further actions included the confiscation of 433 vehicles, of which 339 have been auctioned, and demolition of properties linked to offenders. In Amreli district, notable sentences have been handed out, reflecting the state's zero-tolerance approach towards cow smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NIA arrests 2 more terror operatives in connection with Delhi bomb blast case: Officials.

NIA arrests 2 more terror operatives in connection with Delhi bomb blast cas...

 India
2
Real Estate Rivalry Sparks Brutal Killing in Howrah

Real Estate Rivalry Sparks Brutal Killing in Howrah

 India
3
Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026