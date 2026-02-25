Gujarat's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Cow Protection: Over 1,800 Arrested in Two Years

The Gujarat government has revealed a rigorous campaign against cow trafficking, registering 629 cases over the last two years and arresting 1,810 individuals.

During this period, law enforcement successfully rescued 1,800 cows and seized 54,000 kg of beef, according to the state's Minister of State for Law and Justice, Kaushik Vekariya.

Further actions included the confiscation of 433 vehicles, of which 339 have been auctioned, and demolition of properties linked to offenders. In Amreli district, notable sentences have been handed out, reflecting the state's zero-tolerance approach towards cow smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)