Gujarat's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Cow Protection: Over 1,800 Arrested in Two Years
The Gujarat government reported 629 cases of cow and beef transportation in two years, arresting 1,810 individuals. Approximately 1,800 cows were rescued, and 54,000 kg of beef seized. Legal actions included the confiscation and auctioning of 433 vehicles, property demolitions, and stringent sentencing of offenders, demonstrating a zero-tolerance policy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat government has revealed a rigorous campaign against cow trafficking, registering 629 cases over the last two years and arresting 1,810 individuals.
During this period, law enforcement successfully rescued 1,800 cows and seized 54,000 kg of beef, according to the state's Minister of State for Law and Justice, Kaushik Vekariya.
Further actions included the confiscation of 433 vehicles, of which 339 have been auctioned, and demolition of properties linked to offenders. In Amreli district, notable sentences have been handed out, reflecting the state's zero-tolerance approach towards cow smuggling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NIA arrests 2 more terror operatives in connection with Delhi bomb blast case: Officials.
Dramatic Arrests at AI Impact Summit in Shimla
Haryana's Rs 590-Crore Bank Fraud: Arrests and Investigations Unfold
Congress Alleges House Arrests Amid Haryana Assembly's MGNREGA Stir
Haryana's Rs 590-Crore Bank Fraud: Key Arrests Unravel a Financial Mystery