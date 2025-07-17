Left Menu

Wallabies Face British & Irish Lions Without Star Player Valetini

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt expressed confidence in Nick Champion de Crespigny's potential impact during his test debut for the first clash against the British & Irish Lions, despite key player Rob Valetini's injury-related absence. Scrumhalf Jake Gordon and newcomer Tom Lynagh are set to feature prominently as the team rearranges its lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:30 IST
Wallabies Face British & Irish Lions Without Star Player Valetini
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has acknowledged the setback of missing key player Rob Valetini for the opening test against the British & Irish Lions. However, Schmidt is optimistic that flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny will deliver a strong performance in his debut at Lang Park on Saturday.

Valetini, celebrated as Australia's top test player for two consecutive years, will sit out yet another match due to a calf injury, alongside Will Skelton. Schmidt indicated the pair were nearing fitness and might have played if it were the series finale.

Replacements include loose forward Langi Gleeson's available slot now filled by Champion de Crespigny, who returned from France. Meanwhile, Jake Gordon's comeback post-hamstring injury teams him with Tom Lynagh, stepping in for the injured Noah Lolesio. With a revamped lineup, the Wallabies are poised for their weekend clash.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025