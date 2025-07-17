Wallabies Face British & Irish Lions Without Star Player Valetini
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt expressed confidence in Nick Champion de Crespigny's potential impact during his test debut for the first clash against the British & Irish Lions, despite key player Rob Valetini's injury-related absence. Scrumhalf Jake Gordon and newcomer Tom Lynagh are set to feature prominently as the team rearranges its lineup.
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has acknowledged the setback of missing key player Rob Valetini for the opening test against the British & Irish Lions. However, Schmidt is optimistic that flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny will deliver a strong performance in his debut at Lang Park on Saturday.
Valetini, celebrated as Australia's top test player for two consecutive years, will sit out yet another match due to a calf injury, alongside Will Skelton. Schmidt indicated the pair were nearing fitness and might have played if it were the series finale.
Replacements include loose forward Langi Gleeson's available slot now filled by Champion de Crespigny, who returned from France. Meanwhile, Jake Gordon's comeback post-hamstring injury teams him with Tom Lynagh, stepping in for the injured Noah Lolesio. With a revamped lineup, the Wallabies are poised for their weekend clash.
ALSO READ
Owen Farrell Joins British & Irish Lions as Replacement
Polarizing Return: Owen Farrell Joins British & Irish Lions Squad
Rugby Titans Clash: Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV vs British & Irish Lions
Tom Clarkson Joins British & Irish Lions: A Boost for the Front Row
Wallabies Revamp Squad for British & Irish Lions Tests