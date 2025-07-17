Wallabies Face British & Irish Lions Without Star Player Valetini

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has acknowledged the setback of missing key player Rob Valetini for the opening test against the British & Irish Lions. However, Schmidt is optimistic that flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny will deliver a strong performance in his debut at Lang Park on Saturday.

Valetini, celebrated as Australia's top test player for two consecutive years, will sit out yet another match due to a calf injury, alongside Will Skelton. Schmidt indicated the pair were nearing fitness and might have played if it were the series finale.

Replacements include loose forward Langi Gleeson's available slot now filled by Champion de Crespigny, who returned from France. Meanwhile, Jake Gordon's comeback post-hamstring injury teams him with Tom Lynagh, stepping in for the injured Noah Lolesio. With a revamped lineup, the Wallabies are poised for their weekend clash.