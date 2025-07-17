Left Menu

All Blacks' Dynamic Lineup Set for Whitewash Against France in Hamilton

Ruben Love will start at fullback for the All Blacks in their series finale against France, aiming for a 3-0 sweep. Coach Scott Robertson introduces new players as part of his strategy. The match in Hamilton will showcase a revamped squad and new strategies, aiming to capitalize on their successful season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:59 IST
The All Blacks are gearing up for the series finale against France in Hamilton, with a much-changed lineup featuring Ruben Love at fullback. The coach, Scott Robertson, has delivered on his promise to utilize his entire squad, introducing seven new players to the roster.

Love, from the Wellington Hurricanes, earns his second test cap and will replace Will Jordan. Luke Jacobson returns from injury to start at number eight, while Samipeni Finau steps in for the injured Tupou Vaa'i. Robertson has emphasized the importance of depth and versatility, praising Love's performance in Super Rugby.

In an intriguing development, none of the Barrett brothers will be on the field due to injuries and tactical decisions. Damian McKenzie will fill the vital flyhalf position. The All Blacks previously secured the series with a dominant victory in Wellington, giving Robertson the chance to experiment as they face France for the final time in this series.

