Breaking Barriers: Kicking Off Anxiety in Women’s Soccer

Women's soccer is addressing period anxiety by moving away from white shorts, a factor linked to performance issues and discouragement for young players. Despite changes, the conversation around inclusiveness remains minimal. New research showcases the disparity between women wearing white and dark shorts, with ongoing efforts to break stigmas in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:07 IST
In an effort to combat period anxiety, professional women's soccer teams are transitioning away from wearing white shorts, with studies highlighting performance issues linked to the color choice. Despite these efforts, the issue continues to affect player performance and discourage young girls from participating in sports.

Alex Krumer, a professor of sports economics at Molde University College, recently presented a study showing the impact of white shorts on women's performance at the University of St. Gallen. His research of international competitions from 2002 to 2023 revealed a performance disparity, with women's teams in white shorts scoring fewer points on average than those in darker colors.

The conversation about periods and sports remains critical. Efforts such as England's switch to blue shorts, UEFA's open discussions, and Arsenal campaigns strive to normalize menstruation in sports. By addressing uniform concerns, these initiatives aim to remove barriers to female participation in soccer and sports at large.

