Danish Delight: Jacob Skov Olesen Takes Early Lead at British Open

Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen leads the British Open after shooting a four-under-par 67 amid challenging conditions at Royal Portrush. He finished joint top with Lee Westwood, while China's Li Haotong trails by one stroke. Veteran Phil Mickelson carded a 70, and Rory McIlroy is among the late starters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:11 IST
Danish Delight: Jacob Skov Olesen Takes Early Lead at British Open

Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen surged to a commanding position during the British Open's first round on Thursday, delivering an impressive four-under-par 67 amid the challenging weather at Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush. His performance included an eagle on the 12th and four birdies, ending atop the leaderboard alongside England's Lee Westwood. China's Li Haotong is one stroke behind.

Nicolai Hojgaard, Olesen's compatriot, posted a solid 69 despite the conditions, stating, "I had to grind pretty hard to shoot a score today." Meanwhile, seasoned American golfer Phil Mickelson, Open champion from 2013, managed a 70, courtesy of a spectacular sand save. World number one Scottie Scheffler is level with past champion Shane Lowry at one-under after five holes.

As late starters, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy joined England's Tommy Fleetwood and American Justin Thomas in a quest for his second Claret Jug. Amidst this, Padraig Harrington, Ireland's two-time Open champion, initiated the tournament under cloudy skies, with thunderstorms anticipated later in the afternoon.

