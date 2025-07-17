India Faces Dilemma Ahead of 4th Test: Experience vs Youth

As Team India readies itself for the critical 4th Test against England, commencing on July 23 in Manchester, cricket pundits are buzzing with speculation on potential changes to the playing XI. Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta has voiced his opinion, suggesting alterations as India aims to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series after a narrow 22-run defeat at Lord's that allowed England to take a 2-1 series lead.

Dasgupta, currently a JioHotstar expert, proposed a strategic swap in the lineup, advocating for the inclusion of young batsman Sai Sudharsan in place of the experienced Karun Nair. "Sai Sudharsan is a promising talent and if India wants to maximize this England series, now is the time to invest in youth. Karun Nair has struggled to convert his starts into substantial scores, while Sudharsan offers potential for growth," Dasgupta stated.

Nair's much-anticipated return to Test cricket has not been met with the hoped-for impact. After an eight-year absence, his performance has included scores of 0, 20, 31, 26, 40, and 14, totaling 131 runs in the series. Conversely, Sudharsan debuted at Leeds with a low score, but the opportunity to nurture new talent is tempting for Indian selectors. With only two more Tests left, the decision to prioritize either seasoned skill or future potential will be crucial as part of the team's broader strategy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)