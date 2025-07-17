Lakshmi Jadala: The Rising Star of Para Tennis

In a remarkable display of determination and skill, Lakshmi Jadala, a 15-year-old para lawn tennis sensation, secured the Gold medal at the National Tennis Championship 2025. This notable victory, achieved at the event in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, secures her a place at the Special Olympics World Games 2027 in Cairo, Egypt, as announced by Adani Sportsline.

Jadala showcased extraordinary prowess in the U-17 junior category, winning all matches in straight sets. Her performance highlighted not just her athletic talent but also the courage that defines her journey. Supported by Adani Sportsline's 'Garv Hai' initiative, which seeks out and nurtures talent across India, Jadala's story is a testament to overcoming challenges with grace.

Expressing her joy at the victory, Jadala expressed gratitude toward Adani Sportsline and the 'Garv Hai' program for their unwavering support. Born with an intellectual disability, Jadala doesn't let it limit her aspirations. Her accomplishments in international tournaments set her apart as a pioneer in the para-sport. The 'Garv Hai' initiative plays a vital role in her development, offering coaching and holistic management, paving the way for her pursuit of global sports excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)