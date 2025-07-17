Left Menu

Lakshmi Jadala: The Rising Star of Para Tennis

Lakshmi Jadala, a 15-year-old para tennis prodigy, won the Gold medal at the 2025 National Tennis Championship, thus qualifying for the 2027 Special Olympics World Games in Cairo. Under the guidance of Adani Sportsline's 'Garv Hai' initiative, her journey epitomizes resilience and sporting excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:06 IST
Lakshmi Jadala: The Rising Star of Para Tennis
Tennis player Lakshmi Jadala in action (Photo: Adani Sportsline). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of determination and skill, Lakshmi Jadala, a 15-year-old para lawn tennis sensation, secured the Gold medal at the National Tennis Championship 2025. This notable victory, achieved at the event in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, secures her a place at the Special Olympics World Games 2027 in Cairo, Egypt, as announced by Adani Sportsline.

Jadala showcased extraordinary prowess in the U-17 junior category, winning all matches in straight sets. Her performance highlighted not just her athletic talent but also the courage that defines her journey. Supported by Adani Sportsline's 'Garv Hai' initiative, which seeks out and nurtures talent across India, Jadala's story is a testament to overcoming challenges with grace.

Expressing her joy at the victory, Jadala expressed gratitude toward Adani Sportsline and the 'Garv Hai' program for their unwavering support. Born with an intellectual disability, Jadala doesn't let it limit her aspirations. Her accomplishments in international tournaments set her apart as a pioneer in the para-sport. The 'Garv Hai' initiative plays a vital role in her development, offering coaching and holistic management, paving the way for her pursuit of global sports excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025