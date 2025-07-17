Tragedy Strikes: Cycling World Mourns Young Talent

Cycling came to a somber halt on Thursday as Tour de France riders paid a heartfelt tribute to 19-year-old Samuele Privitera, an Italian cyclist who tragically passed away after a crash. The young rider, a member of the Hagens Berman Jayco team, was involved in an accident that occurred during the first stage of the Tour of Valle D'Aosta in Pontey, Italy.

His accident, shrouded in mystery, is currently under investigation by local safety authorities. It was reported that Privitera crashed into a barrier while descending at nearly 70 kph, losing his helmet in the process. In honor of his memory, the second stage of the Tour of Valle D'Aosta was canceled, and the teams deliberated on whether to proceed with the event's third stage.

The cycling community expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss. Axel Merckx, director of Privitera's team, remembered him as a vibrant and irreplaceable presence. Meanwhile, Tour de France riders, including Ben O'Connor donning black armbands, shared their condolences on social media, echoing the sentiment of the racing world for the departed young talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)