Rise in Soccer Bans: A 12% Surge in England and Wales

Fan bans from soccer matches in England and Wales rose by 12% last season. The Home Office reported 2,439 football banning orders in effect by June 1, with 685 new ones. Policing efforts to ensure safety and reduce soccer-related arrests saw a drop of 11%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A noticeable rise in fan bans from soccer matches has been observed in England and Wales, with a reported 12% increase last season, according to the U.K. government.

Data from the Home Office indicate that 2,439 football banning orders were active as of June 1, while 685 new orders were introduced during the last season.

"Our ongoing commitment to fan safety is evidenced by our increased funding and strict policing measures, aiming to make football a secure environment," stated Diana Johnson, the policing minister.

