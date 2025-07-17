Rise in Soccer Bans: A 12% Surge in England and Wales

A noticeable rise in fan bans from soccer matches has been observed in England and Wales, with a reported 12% increase last season, according to the U.K. government.

Data from the Home Office indicate that 2,439 football banning orders were active as of June 1, while 685 new orders were introduced during the last season.

"Our ongoing commitment to fan safety is evidenced by our increased funding and strict policing measures, aiming to make football a secure environment," stated Diana Johnson, the policing minister.