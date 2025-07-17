India Outlines Ambitious Sports Strategy for 2036 Olympics

In a bold move, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, unveiled India's strategic blueprint to become a top medal-winning nation at the 2036 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. The announcement came during the Khelo Bharat Conclave, a gathering that saw participation from key stakeholders, including the National Sports Federations, the Paralympic Committee of India, and prominent corporate entities, all with an eye on making India a global sports powerhouse by 2047, as stated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The conclave focused on core elements of the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 sports policy, highlighting issues of good governance and an anticipated bill to be presented in the Monsoon session of Parliament. Athletes, as the mainstay of this policy, will be bolstered by the roles of National Sports Federations, state governments, and corporate sponsors to ensure India's place among the top 10 countries at the 2036 games.

Addressing the conclave, Mandaviya emphasized the collective effort needed for progress in sports, urging National Sports Federations to initiate good governance initiatives. Meanwhile, stakeholders called for enhancements in coaching, sports management, and doping control. Union Minister of State Raksha Nikhil Khadse described the policy as a well-researched response to existing sports challenges. The government's integrated policy focuses on talent development, connecting schools to Olympic Training Centres, and fostering partnerships with states and corporations to achieve long-term sporting success.

