Left Menu

India Outlines Ambitious Sports Strategy for 2036 Olympics

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced India's strategic plan for the 2036 Olympics at the Khelo Bharat Conclave, aiming to make India a top medal-winning nation. The policy emphasizes good governance, training, and stakeholder collaboration to reach global sports standards by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:08 IST
India Outlines Ambitious Sports Strategy for 2036 Olympics
Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, unveiled India's strategic blueprint to become a top medal-winning nation at the 2036 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. The announcement came during the Khelo Bharat Conclave, a gathering that saw participation from key stakeholders, including the National Sports Federations, the Paralympic Committee of India, and prominent corporate entities, all with an eye on making India a global sports powerhouse by 2047, as stated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The conclave focused on core elements of the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 sports policy, highlighting issues of good governance and an anticipated bill to be presented in the Monsoon session of Parliament. Athletes, as the mainstay of this policy, will be bolstered by the roles of National Sports Federations, state governments, and corporate sponsors to ensure India's place among the top 10 countries at the 2036 games.

Addressing the conclave, Mandaviya emphasized the collective effort needed for progress in sports, urging National Sports Federations to initiate good governance initiatives. Meanwhile, stakeholders called for enhancements in coaching, sports management, and doping control. Union Minister of State Raksha Nikhil Khadse described the policy as a well-researched response to existing sports challenges. The government's integrated policy focuses on talent development, connecting schools to Olympic Training Centres, and fostering partnerships with states and corporations to achieve long-term sporting success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025